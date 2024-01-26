The Best of the Bee Gees Show celebrates 25 years on the road with a massive catalogue of international hits at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, February 2, from 8pm, accompanied by special guests, original Bee Gees drummer, Colin 'Smiley' Petersen and Roslyn Loxton.
Colin was a child drumming prodigy, an actor with three international films under his belt before he was a teenager, and the first official non-Gibb band member.
He also shares screen time in multiple music clips (including The Ed Sullivan Show) and the Emmy nominated bio-pic, How Can You Mend A Broken Heart.
Essential to the Bee Gees sound, Colin drove the evolution of the supergroup on stage and in the studio over four albums and #1 singles - Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster, I Started A Joke and many, many more.
Petersen said: "It's wonderful that these incredible songs live on through this great show and I am thrilled to add another dimension by sharing my memories."
Global chanteuse Roslyn Loxton is a vocal powerhouse and also shares the stage to perform classics especially written by the Bee Gees for female artists Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand.
The Best of the Bee Gees Show has brought audiences hustling to their feet at full houses including Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena and Brisbane's Queensland Performing Arts Centre, and features Evan Webster (Barry Gibb), Russell Davey (Robin Gibb) and Greg Wain (Maurice Gibb).
It would be a Tragedy to miss this ultimate tribute with an iconic set list of soaring, three-part harmonies, a sensational band and timeless classics, including Saturday Night Fever, How Deep Is Your Love, Stayin' Alive, Grease, Jive Talkin', Spicks and Specks, Words, I've Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, You Should Be Dancing and others.
Tickets for The Best of the Bee Gees Show at The Joan from 8pm on Friday, February 2, call 4723 7600 or www.thejoan.com.au.
Said Lesley Evans (nee Gibb): "I've never seen a more professional tribute to the Bee Gees with those beautiful harmonies which are so difficult to achieve. They have worked hard to reproduce the unique sound of my brothers."
