Best of the Bee Gees Show

January 26 2024 - 11:46am
The Best of the Bee Gees Show celebrates 25 years on the road with a massive catalogue of international hits at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, February 2, from 8pm, accompanied by special guests, original Bee Gees drummer, Colin 'Smiley' Petersen and Roslyn Loxton.

