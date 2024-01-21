Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba woman heads new advocacy body

Updated January 22 2024 - 2:13pm, first published January 21 2024 - 12:30pm
Sarah Langston is president of the Australian Neurodivergent Parents Association. Picture supplied
A Katoomba mother has been elected inaugural president of the Australian Neurodivergent Parents Association (ANPA).

