Katoomba woman heads new advocacy body

A Katoomba mother has been elected inaugural president of the Australian Neurodivergent Parents Association (ANPA).
The newly formed group is the first association run by and for neurodivergent parents and those with psychosocial disabilities.
Sarah Langston, who was elected in November, said: "The formation of ANPA acknowledges that not only do Neurodivergent parents exist, we are quite common. While we are all different, we have linked experiences of unmet needs and discrimination as parents.
"We are a significant portion of Australian parents, yet support for us is almost non-existent and discriminatory attitudes have become systemic," Ms Langston said.
Soon to register with ASIC, ANPA will operate nationally to address critical needs for this parent demographic.
Neurodivergent refers to those with neurological differences which impact brain processes and functioning in a way that differs from what is considered 'typical'. The term neurodivergent is often used to describe people who are autistic, people who have ADHD and people with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia.
While less commonly understood, neurodivergent as an umbrella term also includes people with disabilities or differences that are often understood to be psychosocial disabilities, such as bi-polar, schizophrenia and obsessive compulsive disorder.
Ms Langston said neurodivergent parents had been failed by every state and federal government to date.
"It is long past time for a significant expansion of peer-led, well-funded support. We are insightful parents,and we need more backing."
Ms Langston said that the consequences of a lack of support and unfounded discrimination were clearly demonstrated by the Disability Royal Commission. Submissions by neurodivergent parents detailed profound and widespread adverse experiences that arose from negative attitudes towards them and gap in support.
"We have a clear agenda, and that's dignified and supported lives for neurodivergent parents. We don't want our kids in out of home care. We want them at home and supported. There is no reason our families can't be safe and together - enjoying the same standard of living as any other family in Australia. I reckon that's a fair ask.
"Neurodivergent parents want decision makers to come directly to us, ask us what we need, listen to the answers - and then deliver it," she said.
ANPA's vice president, Heidi La Paglia, said the absence of dedicated and accessible support for neurodivergent parents prompted outcomes for their families that were avoidable.
""Even though there is evidence that neurodivergence is genetic and tends to run in families, there is a severe lack of support and consideration of neurodivergent adults and parents. It isn't a matter of 'parents need to reach out for help'. In this case, there is no accessible help to reach out for."
