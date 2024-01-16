Blue Mountains Gazette
Linden and goliath: Locals rally against WSI flight paths

By Tom Walker
January 17 2024 - 10:00am
What began as plans for a small letterbox drop turned into a large local meeting, as around 70 people from Linden, Woodford and Faulconbridge gathered on Sunday to rally against planned overhead flight paths.

