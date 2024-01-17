Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lithgow holds service for first responders at fatal five-car crash

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 17 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flower at the scene of the fatal crash at Wallerawang. Picture Central Western Daily
Flower at the scene of the fatal crash at Wallerawang. Picture Central Western Daily

Emergency services and medical staff will receive recognition for their response to a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of three people days after Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.