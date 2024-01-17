Lithgow holds service for first responders at fatal five-car crash

Emergency services and medical staff will receive recognition for their response to a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of three people days after Christmas.
Lithgow City Council will host a service of acknowledgement and appreciation on Thursday, January 18 at 1pm in the city's Civic Ballroom.
On December 29 2023, five vehicles were involved in a crash on the Great Western Highway in Wallerawang after an eastbound Isuzu D-max towing a motorcycle trailer collided with a westbound Toyota Hilux.
The initial collision had a devastating domino effect as the Isuzu impacted head on with a Kia Carnival and a Nissan Patrol carrying a caravan that collided with the motorcycle trailer.
Hazelbrook father-of-nine David Drozd was one of two men killed in the crash. Eight days later, his 11-year-old daughter died in Westmead Children's Hospital as the result of her injuries.
Mr Drozd has been remembered as a loving family man and devoted Christian. A GoFundMe page set up to support the family had raised more than $95,000 by January 16.
Fourteen other people were injured in the crash, including four other children.
Lithgow Mayor Maree Statham said the service was organised to recognise the first responders, medical staff and the families of those who lost their lives or were injured.
More than 80 rescue personnel including police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service, VRA Rescue and the State Emergency Service attended the crash scene.
"We are very proud of all of the first responders.
"We understand what a horrific incident it was and going into the future, the memories will always be with them," she said.
"That day changed their lives, along with the medical staff. It's a day that we won't forget."
"We all appreciate very much ... what those first responders have been through.
"We're thinking of the families of those who lost their lives."
