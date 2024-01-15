Spa and sauna centre for Blackheath

It has housed the Blackheath Boutique, then became an office space to accommodate the company doing the railway station upgrade.
Now a little shop front in Blackheath is set to become a spa and sauna centre.
The shop on the highway near the corner of Govetts Leap Road will be transformed with two saunas, three free standing cold plunge pools, a steam room and a magnesium bath.
The development application, now on exhibition, describes the new owner's hopes to "make a high quality, visually pleasing timeless space".
The extensive $400,000 refit will not alter the heritage exterior of the building, which is one of a group of inter-war commercial/residential buildings constructed around the area.
Proposed hours for the centre are 7am-9pm, seven days a week. The DA is currently on public exhibition here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.