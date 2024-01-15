Faulconbridge car crash cleared

Update: The accident has been cleared and the lane reopened, according to live traffic.com.
A car crash at Faulconbridge has closed one east-bound lane on the Great Western Highway.
The accident is near Bellevue Road, opposite the Metro service station. Livetraffic.com reports that it happened at about 3.15pm.
One local has posted on a Facebook page that the car had overturned and a person was trapped.
Emergency services are on the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
