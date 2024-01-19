Blue Mountains Gazette
Break-in at Hawkesbury Heights

By B C Lewis
Updated January 23 2024 - 9:32am, first published January 19 2024 - 5:00pm
Blue Mountains Police have charged a 40-year-old Cranebrook man with a total of sixteen offences following investigations into property-related crime in Hawkesbury Heights.

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

