Break-in at Hawkesbury Heights

Blue Mountains Police have charged a 40-year-old Cranebrook man with a total of sixteen offences following investigations into property-related crime in Hawkesbury Heights.
In addition to the property offences, police also charged the man with drug offences and damaging property. Police will allege the value of the property stolen to be approximately $7,000
Due to the nature of the offences, police have refused the man bail. He was expected to appear before Penrith Court on January 19.
About 12pm on Thursday January 11 police responded to a community organisation in Katoomba St, Katoomba following reports of a confrontation between a 35-year-old women and a 53-year-old man.
The woman was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station where she was charged with Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic), Common Assault (DV) and Assault Occasioning ABH relating to an assault against the male known to her.
The woman was also charged with the offence of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, after a search located items in her possession not belonging to her. She was refused bail.
Blue Mountains police made a contribution to the Bleed4Blue blood donation campaign on Thursday January 18.
"We had our sworn and unsworn staff make a generous donation of blood at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Centre at Jamisontown.
Acting Superintendent Sam Nelson (pictured), who is a regular blood donor, participated and said that he was proud of the contribution made by the staff from Blue Mountains PAC.
The Bleed4Blue campaign was established after the stabbing of Detective Sergeant John Breda at Maroubra on Australia Day in 2018. He needed more than 100 bags of blood to save his life that day. Today's contribution by local police will help continue the great work done by Australian Red Cross with blood donations.
The recent deluge of rain has seen the State Emergency Service warn households to be better prepared.
An SES spokesperson said: "We have already seen significant damage due to storms this Storm Season. Cleaning your gutters is one of the steps in preparing your home for storms to prevent water damage in heavy rain. Spend some time these holidays ticking off items and ensuring you protect yourself, your family, your home, and your property.
Find out more about preparing for storms at: https://ow.ly/r38750Qkskn
