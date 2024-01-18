Blue Mountains Gazette
Eight year old Blue Mountains mowing sensation cuts council's grass at local park

By B C Lewis
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:52pm, first published January 18 2024 - 4:00pm
Eight year old Beau Lock visits his local park in Hazelbrook in the Blue Mountains daily, so when the grass got too long recently after all the wet weather, he took matters into his own hands. He mowed it himself.

