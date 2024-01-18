Eight year old Blue Mountains mowing sensation cuts council's grass at local park

Eight year old Beau Lock visits his local park in Hazelbrook in the Blue Mountains daily, so when the grass got too long recently after all the wet weather, he took matters into his own hands. He mowed it himself.
Dad, Kent Marcus Lock, posted a picture of Beau hard at work mowing with his work boots on, with the comment "my eight year old taking the initiative after being annoyed by the long grass at Gloria Park".
The story garnered a huge response on social media with more than 500 likes and 100 comments on the Hazelbrook Happenings Facebook page. Even local state MP Trish Doyle congratulated the "great young fella - taking initiative".
Some called him a "super hero", praising him for "not being inside on technology". Others, like Jackie Vogel said "bless him, he should be added to council's payroll".
Beau is a big fan of mowing, like his younger brother Luca, 5 (who isn't allowed to mow yet). The family loves to visit Gloria Park to "build bridges, find sticks, pick up rubbish and play in the trench mining for quartz."
Another Facebook user called the third grader's actions "fabulous".
"With all this rain our council staff can't get everywhere before the next downpour. The grass was taller than my little dog when we were at Gloria Park on Friday," she said.
Some respondents have inquired whether Beau, the mowing sensation, can come and help with their grass and he is open to offers.
The Lock family are COVID refugees, moving to Hazelbrook three years ago. Mr Lock said they love living 100 metres from the park and "are down there constantly". Beau is very "community and environmentally minded" and also "often picks up rubbish" in the park, he said.
"Beau was running around in the park and said 'This grass is really long, can I mow it' and I went 'go for it'. It has nothing to do with council, it's me giving him the space, saying 'yes you can do some mowing'. It's a big enough area. I knew he wasn't going to hurt himself."
They spent an hour and made two visits to the park with their battery mower to tidy around the play equipment.
Beau told the Gazette he was "shocked" by the positive response to his mowing and admitted to going "bonkers" when he heard he would be interviewed.
"We were becoming itchy and annoyed [by the long grass]," he said. "It was actually really hard to do. Especially when it was really thick and it would get all clogged up and you would have to stop and get all of the grass clippings out of it and restart the mower again."
The recent deluge of rain has made it hard for Blue Mountains City council to mow the 105 parks and 95 sports areas.
Blue Mountains City Council was tagged on the Facebook post and issued a statement the next day asking locals to be patient and not to take matters into their own hands while they coped with the "backlog".
Officers had been "working tirelessly to mow lawns and sportsgrounds and tend to gardens on the random days that the sun returns and the ground starts to dry," the statement said.
Blue Mountains Council CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon, added: "Attempting to mow parks, ovals or sportsgrounds in these wet conditions can put staff at risk of injury, or cause damage to grounds.
"We also do not want members of the public to be injured by taking matters into their own hands. We appreciate the community's patience as council crews work to get on top of high growth areas as quickly as possible."
Council workers visited the day after the family's social media post to finish the mowing Beau didn't complete.
