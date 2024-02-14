Blue Mountains Gazette
Australia's furriest author releases book on dog friendly wineries

By B C Lewis
Updated February 15 2024 - 10:58am, first published 6:00am
Woof Woof! Kobe the Pyr, a 52kg Pyrenean Mountain Dog from Lawson, has just released his first book on dog friendly Australian wineries.

