Australia's furriest author releases book on dog friendly wineries

Woof Woof! Kobe the Pyr, a 52kg Pyrenean Mountain Dog from Lawson, has just released his first book on dog friendly Australian wineries.
Better known for his dog hiking guide to the Blue Mountains, Hiking Mount Kobe, and his canine cookbook How To Eat Like A Kobe: Recipes For Dogs. His new book Boozehounds and Kobernet: Dog-friendly wineries of Australia (Vol 1: NSW, VIC and SA) promises to help those with beloved fur pets make their way around to 130 dog friendly wineries in the country.
Kobe and his translator Muriel Wang (his best two-legged friend and the co-owner and director of Kotes by Kobe) travelled together to many of the wineries and worked on the book for about six months. It included visits to the local Mountains wineries, Dryridge Estate and Megalong Creek Estate, in the Megalong Valley.
From the coasts to the hills, there's paw-some tips - like the suggestion about good dams where dogs "can get rid of that clean smell".
"It's a winery travel guide but written for the furry traveller, featuring about 130 dog-friendly wineries across 20 wine regions in NSW, VIC and SA," Ms Wang said.
"Because it's written for furry readers, it covers details like which cellar doors offer treats, where there are resident wine dogs to play with and other such important facts."
There's also general winery etiquette and local dog-walking trails, so visitors know where to stretch those furry four legs after a day at the wineries. And some wineries even hold special dog athletics events or libraries.
"Many wine regions have had it ruff (excuse me, rough) the past few years, with bushfires, floods, pandemic closures and other factors impacting their livelihood. We hope it will contribute in a small way by encouraging more customers, both two and four-legged to visit these beautiful wineries," Kobe 'writes' in the foreword.
Tails will be wagging as Kobe has even included a few doggy interviews with wine dogs who keep their humans company during the long hours of harvesting, while also entertaining winery guests and acting as security guards for their vineyards.
To purchase the book go to https://kotesbykobe.com.au/product/book-boozehounds-and-kobernet/
