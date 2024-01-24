Blue Mountains Gazette
Planning approval: $400m Winter Sport World gathers pace

By B C Lewis
January 24 2024 - 5:09pm
Australia's first indoor snow resort and alpine attraction has been granted approval by the Department of Planning.

