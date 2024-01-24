Planning approval: $400m Winter Sport World gathers pace

Australia's first indoor snow resort and alpine attraction has been granted approval by the Department of Planning.
The $400 million Winter Sports World will be built on the banks of the Nepean River in Penrith.
It was given State Significant Development Application (SSDA) approval by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment on January 11. It was the final step in the SSDA process after a planning proposal was first lodged in June 2018 by site owner and developer Peter Magnisalis.
"It's a huge relief,'' he said.
"For the first time in eight years, WSW is no longer a pie-in-the-sky dream but a real project and on course to bring the snowfields to Sydney.
"It has been all-consuming for me personally for years now and will continue to be so. I can't wait to get it built."
And while it is expected to eventually be a training ground for future Olympians, the project still has many Olympic-sized hoops to clear before construction begins. In early 2024, it will enter a phase of detailed design and engineering development to prepare for construction.
Mr Magnisalis also continues negotiations with suppliers and contractors around the globe for every facet of Winter Sport World, from construction company, snowmaking and lift specialists, restaurant and hotel operators to artists and designers.
The first stage of construction will involve preparing for the basement walls and excavation, such as the massive underground water tank for the snow making, mechanical plant rooms, loading docks and carpark.
Nicknamed "the giant Esky" by some, Winter Sports World will have a unique alpine exterior with 'ice shard' details, night lights and subtle textural surfaces to evoke the appearance of a blizzard, inspired by the melting of glacial ice and the flow of water to the nearby Dyarubbin (Nepean River).
Using real snow, the centre will incorporate a diverse raft of year-round winter-sports facilities and include:
"I don't think it's a big stretch of the imagination to think that Winter Olympics stars of the future will be training at Winter Sports World,'' Mr Magnisalis has said.
The more than 300m northern facade to Jamison Road will glow at night with kinetic lighting giving the appearance of a blizzard, while the public area and curved lower-level facade will look like melting ice.
It will include features such as water streams, pathway networks, landscaped plantings and large 8m high message sticks to mimic melting ice and mountains telling the stories of the First Nations people and how they lived on Dyarubbin.
Dharug nation representatives have been extensively consulted on the development and will collaborate with local First Nations artists and designers, he said.
Currently a 2.35ha horse paddock located within the Riverlink Tourism Precinct, it is expected to generate more than 1350 new ongoing tourism jobs once open and inject more than $220 million a year into the local economy with around one million visitors annually.
It is expected to bring elite international snow athletes and provide a training venue for Olympic sports such as alpine skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.
Winter Sports World aims to be carbon neutral.
Architect Tone Wheeler has said: "The entire operation, including the hotel, will run from a 1.2 megawatt power supply of photovoltaic solar cells on the roof, the equivalent of 220 homes with PV panels, run through an on-site battery storage facility."
The plan is to buy green power for remaining energy needs; and offset remaining emissions.
Former winter Olympian, Stephen Edwards, is the centre's performance director and has said the new facility would save Australian winter athletes from "spending half the year overseas" because it offered a year-round training facility for alpine skiing, freestyle and snowboarding.
