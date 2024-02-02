Eva wins again - top award

She scored 53 goals last year at Springwood United and now Eva Atkinson has been rewarded with a Golden Boot scholarship for the second time.
The 14-year-old star young striker, who played last year in the under 13's division 1 girls, has been awarded the $6000 sporting scholarship for outstanding sportsmanship. She previously won the Golden Boot Strikers Academy Scholarship in 2021.
Eva said she was thrilled to win the Golden Boot as a senior.
"I didn't think I would [win] the first time, but last year it was good to get it because I had a good year and I was in the seniors, with adults and stuff and I still won."
Eva has been playing since she was seven and loves the sport. Her parents have adjusted their work this year to get her to representative games all around the state, now that she has been selected for the Mt Druitt Town Rangers. In their first game against Central Coast, Mt Druitt won 5-3 and Eva scored four of their goals.
"It's more that I enjoy it," she said of her success in football. "I have that confidence on the field. I've played for so long now, it [any aggressive opposition defensive tactics] doesn't affect me anymore."
The scholarship is given in memory of Winmalee footballer Matt Dyer, a former assistant academy coach and mentor. Academy founder and head coach, Michael Robson created the scholarship in memory of Dyer's devotion to the academy and football generally. It lives on with the help of Dyer's family.
The scholarship involves one training session a week for 84 weeks and includes a kit.
Striker Academy coach Michael Robson said Eva's 2023 results were "outstanding".
"During the 2023 season, she scored a massive 53 goals and 11 goal assists. This performance produced an average of 2.52 goals per game," he said. "It's an outstanding effort following from 2022 when she scored 30 goals and 13 goal assists."
Several young players were presented with their perpetual trophies recently at Springwood. The 2023 Senior Silver Boot Award was won by Mitchell Taylor. Runner-up Mitchell played for Springwood United under 13's division 1 boys. In 2022 Mitchell contributed 19 goals and 20 goal assists at an average of 1.12 goals per game. Mitchell's team won the grand final and the premiership. He is playing for the Under 14 Nepean AYL representative side in 2024.
Archer Hall won the 2023 Junior Golden Boot Award and the Junior Silver Boot was won by Ben Byrne.
In 2023 Archer played for Nepean in the under 11's Skill Acquisition Program. During 2023, he scored an impressive 24 goals and 13 goal assists (an average of two goals per game). In 2022 he won the Junior Silver Boot Award with 29 goals and 13 assists.
Robson said Archer has been a consistent performer over the last two seasons and has a big future. He is a natural left footer, but his less dominant right foot is very strong. He will continue with Nepean next season.
The 2023 Junior Silver Boot Award was won by Ben Byrne with 13 goals and 12 goal assists at an average of 1.44 goals per game. Ben started with the Academy in May 2023 and plays for Springwood United.
"Blue Mountains teams are a great football (soccer) breeding ground. I am very proud of all the students' efforts this year and look forward to seeing what we can achieve in 2024," Robson added.
Golden Boot Striker School is held on Mondays and Tuesdays at Lomatia Park in Springwood. See www.goldenbootstrikers.com.au
