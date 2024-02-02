Blue Mountains Gazette
Eva wins again - top award

By B C Lewis
February 2 2024 - 12:30pm
She scored 53 goals last year at Springwood United and now Eva Atkinson has been rewarded with a Golden Boot scholarship for the second time.

