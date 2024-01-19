Blue Mountains Concert Band welcomes new conductor

Blue Mountains Concert Band and Mountains Youth Band will start 2024 with a new face at the podium.
Music educator and composer Lachlan Foster has accepted the position of music director and conductor of both bands.
Mr Foster has extensive experience conducting ensembles of all sizes. He has strengths in composition, conducting, musicology history, stage management and ensemble performance.
"I am really pleased to be working with such a dynamic group," said Mr Foster. This year is looking very exciting with new opportunities and new music already planned," he said.
In his earlier years, Mr Foster played French Horn with Mountains Youth Band. He has since completed a Bachelor of Music (Composition) degree from the University of Sydney's Conservatorium of Music and was the featured composer and conductor for Konzertprojeckt's Light Qualities concert series during Vivid 2019 in Sydney.
Mr Foster also has a penchant for storytelling and the first of his three teenage science fiction books is due to be published in March this year.
Blue Mountains Concert Band President, Marion Chapman expressed her excitement about the new conductor.
"We are delighted to have engaged Lachlan Foster as the new conductor for both our youth and adult bands. He has great energy and a commitment to community music in the Blue Mountains. Lachlan's plans for 2024 are really exciting," she said.
Mrs Chapman added: "Our organisation has recently received some beautiful instruments available for loan, so it's a great time for new members to get in touch about joining one of our bands."
Long term member and secretary for the band, Helen Clarke said: "With Lachlan providing fresh insight into the youth and adult bands' musical direction, we are excited to see growth in membership and performance opportunities in 2024, particularly for Mountains Youth Band, which is well-established as a quality concert band experience for young musicians in the local area."
For more information visit www.bmcb.net.au or email secretary@bmcb.net.au.
