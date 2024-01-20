Blue Mountains Gazette
Leaky roof replacement at council HQ

January 20 2024 - 1:08pm
Blue Mountains City Council is undertaking work to install a new roof on its Katoomba headquarters, as years of deterioration have caused reoccurring leaks and restricted use of the building.

