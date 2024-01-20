Leaky roof replacement at council HQ

Blue Mountains City Council is undertaking work to install a new roof on its Katoomba headquarters, as years of deterioration have caused reoccurring leaks and restricted use of the building.
The $2.4 million job is scheduled to begin this month and will require scaffolding to be set up around the Civic Place building.
However, council will remain open for business as usual while the project is completed, with no impacts to building access or council meetings anticipated.
The work is scheduled to be completed around mid-year, depending on weather conditions.
This work is being completed because every significant rain event risks additional leaks and damage, resulting in workplace health and safety concerns for those working in the building and ongoing remediation costs. This occurred again earlier this month.
Installing a new roof layer on top of the existing roof is the most sustainable and cost-effective solution to extend the life of the building.
Staging areas for construction equipment will affect some parking onsite, however council is working to minimise disruption by ensuring parking closest to the building is made available.
Doorways will be open as usual.
If there are any unanticipated changes that will impact access to the building, members of the community will be informed in advance.
There will be some noise as expected on a construction project, however no work is currently scheduled for weekends, and surrounding properties have been notified.
"Extending the life of the Katoomba headquarters building in a sustainable and financially responsible manner is part of council's commitment to the city's economic sustainability," CEO Rosemary Dillon said.
"If we don't undertake this work, we would be risking further 'band-aid' solutions that do not align with our goal of providing value for money or better sustainability outcomes for the city.
"As part of council's focus on providing excellent customer service to our community, I can assure our customers that we will be working hard to minimise disruption as this project is completed."
