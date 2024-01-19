Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bat warning: Leave rescues to the experts

By Staff Reporters
January 20 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Mountains residents are being reminded to be cautious when approaching an injured or distressed bat. File picture
Blue Mountains residents are being reminded to be cautious when approaching an injured or distressed bat. File picture

Residents in the Blue Mountains regions are being reminded to be cautious when approaching an injured or distressed bat as they may carry the fatal disease, lyssavirus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.