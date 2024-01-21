Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Final call for feedback to beat plastic pollution

Updated January 23 2024 - 9:05am, first published January 22 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains residents can help curb plastic pollution by having their say on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' paper before public consultation closes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.