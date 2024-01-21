Final call for feedback to beat plastic pollution

Blue Mountains residents can help curb plastic pollution by having their say on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' paper before public consultation closes.
Over the past 12 weeks, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) discussion paper has reached more than four million people across the state through mail outs and newsletters.
To date, more than 3,300 individuals have provided feedback through surveys and formal submissions.
The public consultations period closes on Sunday, February 4.
"In the Blue Mountains we want to see further protections put in place to safeguard the environment and human health for future generations," said Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
"Our state alone generates around 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year and only 12 per cent of it is recycled."
The paper proposes further action to reduce problematic or unnecessary plastics, aiming to prevent 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste produced each year from causing harm to the environment and human health.
It identifies and addresses items and materials that:
Plastic products like lollipop sticks, cigarette butts and highly littered takeaway food packaging are some of the items that could be redesigned or phased out.
The EPA will prepare a consultation report to inform the public of the results in the coming months.
To comment on 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' by Sunday, February 4 2024, visit https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au.
Ms Doyle said the public's "thoughts and ideas on what to do next with problematic plastics are crucial to creating meaningful change, so I urge all community members, businesses and organisations to take a moment to share your insights for a cleaner and greener tomorrow".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.