Emergency services thanked and victims of highway tragedy farewelled

Emergency services received a wave of support for their response to a tragic crash in Wallerawang that took the lives of three people on December 29, 2023.
The ceremony was held at the Lithgow Civic Ballroom at 1pm on Thursday, January 18 and was attended by those involved and members of the community wishing to pay their respects.
Lithgow Mayor Maree Statham, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and Reverend Nathaniel Hanslow offered their respects to the first responders and sympathies to the families who lost loved ones.
"On behalf of the council and staff, as well as broader community extend our unwavering gratitude to all of you that were there on the front line of the devastating accident on the 29th of December 2023," Mayor Statham said.
"Many people's lives changed on that day, especially the families of those that lost their lives."
"My sincere sympathy is extended to the brothers and sisters or relatives and the beautiful children and those who are still on the pathway to recovery."
The crash took the lives of 49-year-old Jason McMahon, 42-year-old David Drozd and his 11-year-old daughter Lydia.
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said every day people in emergency roles put their uniforms on they are risking their lives for their community.
"Those uniforms are powerful, because they send a very strong message to our community, that the men and women are behind them are doing everything they can to protect us," Mr Toole said.
"Most of us run away from danger. Most of us run in the opposite direction. You run towards danger, and that is uncanny."
Acting Commissioner of the New South Wales ambulance David Dutton and Commander of the Chifley Police David Noble were also in attendance.
Reverend Nathaniel Hanslow said that despite the community devastation, it has continued to off its support to the families.
"The community, Central Mountains Baptist Church has been in deep grief. And we're quick to rally around Nicole and the rest of the Drozd family," he said.
"Tomorrow there'll be a funeral for David and his daughter, Lydia, which is expected to be attended by over 400 people. If today's any reflection [of attendance] there may be well, more than that."
David and Lydia Drozd were farewelled at an emotional ceremony at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Glenwood on Friday, January 19.
Circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by the New South Wales Police crash unit.
