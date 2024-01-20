Critically-acclaimed Shakespeare production extends its run at Blue Mountains Theatre

A critically-acclaimed Shakespeare production that enjoyed a sold-out season in Leura is now coming to the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.
Sport for Jove's production of Timon Of Athens has added two performances at the Springwood theatre after winning praise for its run at Leura's Everglades Gardens. The Springwood performances will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, January 23 and Wednesday, January 24.
One of Shakespeare's lesser known plays, Timon of Athens won rave reviews, including a five-star review from the Sydney Morning Herald's John Shand.
"This explodes like a new star in the firmament of the best Shakespeare productions I've seen," Shand wrote.
Starring Damien Ryan as Timon, as well as Eleni Cassimatis, Mike Booth and Deborah Galanos, Sport for Jove describes the play as "a black comedy dressed up as a Greek tragedy, an hilariously dark, joyfully brutal and very modern immorality tale".
For tickets visit bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call the box office on 4723 5050.
