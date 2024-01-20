Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Critically-acclaimed Shakespeare production extends its run at Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated January 23 2024 - 11:50am, first published January 20 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A critically-acclaimed Shakespeare production that enjoyed a sold-out season in Leura is now coming to the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.