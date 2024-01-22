Highway between Katoomba and Medlow Bath reopens

Update 1pm: The highway is now reopen in both directions, according to livetraffic.com.
A truck and car collision at Katoomba, closed the Great Western Highway in both directions this morning.
The accident, which happened shortly after 6.30am, occurred near Explorers Road.
The car exploded in flames.
One motorist, Mt Victoria local Michael Paag, who was travelling just behind the accident, told the Gazette that a woman and girl were trapped in the car but were pulled out to safety.
Mr Paag said the scene was "very traumatic".
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three patients were transported to hospital. The girl was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital in a serious condition, the mother was taken by road to Westmead with minor burns to her upper torso and legs as well as a leg injury.
A woman bystander, in her 40s, was taken to Katoomba hospital with minor burns.
