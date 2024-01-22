Blue Mountains Gazette
'They are heroes': Rescuers pull woman and child from burning vehicle

By Jennie Curtin
Updated January 23 2024 - 10:45am, first published January 22 2024 - 3:00pm
The car on fire on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba. Picture by Michael Paag
A woman and child were pulled from their burning vehicle by passers-by after a collision on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba.

