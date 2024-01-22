'They are heroes': Rescuers pull woman and child from burning vehicle

A woman and child were pulled from their burning vehicle by passers-by after a collision on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba.
The woman's car and a truck collided near Explorers Road shortly after 6.30am on Monday, January 22.
The car veered into bush at the side of the road and burst into flames.
Three workers doing the Medlow Bath highway upgrades, a man heading to Canowindra and a woman battled desperately to free the two from their car.
Mt Victoria man, Michael Paag, was travelling two vehicles behind the accident and called triple zero.
He praised the rescuers.
"They just risked their lives. They are heroes," he said.
The three road workers had sledgehammers and were smashing the vehicle to free the woman and child.
"You could see the desperation and the fear on their faces as they were trying to drag them out," Mr Paag said. "They were using anything they could to smash the car to smithereens to get them out."
Mr Paag also said the truck driver himself was one of the first to rush to the aid of the two trapped people.
When the woman was finally helped out, she collapsed on the road beside the car and had to be pulled away before it exploded.
"It was just amazing no one was killed today," Mr Paag said. Without the help of the passing motorists, he feared the two passengers in the car would not have survived.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated three people at the scene.
The girl, of primary school age, was in a serious condition and was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital.
The woman from the car, in her 30s, was taken by road to Westmead Hospital with minor burns to her upper torso and legs as well as other leg injuries.
A woman in her 40s, who was one of the motorists who stopped to help, was taken to Blue Mountains Anzac Memorial Hospital at Katoomba with minor burns.
The accident closed the highway completely for more than four hours, with vehicles redirected via the Darling Causeway, Bells Line of Rd and The Northern Rd to join the M4 motorway. Those lower down in the Mountains used Hawkesbury Rd and Springwood Rd to connect with Bells Line of Rd.
The diversion was not suitable for large trucks (more than 19 metres) which had to park beside the road until they could continue their journeys.
At about 10.30am, an eastbound lane was reopened but it was not until lunchtime that the accident was fully cleared and the road reopened in both directions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.