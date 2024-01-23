Blue Mountains Gazette
Portrait exhibition opening at Cultural Centre

January 23 2024 - 4:30pm
Cynthia Breusch. Subject: Tania Bowers
The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's annual portrait exhibition celebrating local personalities and artists is once again on display in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery.

