Portrait exhibition opening at Cultural Centre

The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's annual portrait exhibition celebrating local personalities and artists is once again on display in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery.
Blue Mountains Portraits 2024 features the works by 45 artists whose subjects include Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill, artist Nick Stathopoulos (who also features as an artist), Dr Shane Smithers, Carol Major and Fiona Spence.
Cynthia Breusch's work depicts local singer-songwriter Tania Bowers, who goes by the stage name T.Wilds, on a canvas of pink, her floral shirt blending into the background to a stunning effect.
Breusch said of her work: "I've depicted her [Tania] listening to a playback of a new song. Music being the most abstract of the arts, I've used flowers and leaves in repetition and variation to give form just as notes do for music."
Bowers said: "It's always interesting to see how someone portrays you... The moment in time she decided to capture and the floral technique of my top are my favourite parts, it's been an honour to be Cynthia's subject."
Michelle Catanzaro captured Dr Jenna Condie, the Blue Mountains Green candidate at the last election. Jenna is a mother, academic, community organiser and activist. In the image, Jenna is pregnant and captured amidst the preparation for her next child, drying cloth nappies, she stops to console her daughter.
Xavier Ghazi painted Nick Stathopoulos and said: "Nick is an artist friend whom I met over 2 decades ago when we both were in the illustration field. I've been following his activity as he moved on to 'fine art' with the success that we witness now as he's a regular finalist at the Archibal and Doug Moran prize."
Ann Pitkin painted actor Fiona Spence.
"I first saw Fiona, an actress, on television playing several characters: Vera in Prisoner and Celia in Home and Away. What has struck me through watching Fiona is her ability, talent, to create different characters.
"I wanted to respond to what was evident from watching her. Consequently, I decided to considerable attention to a series of portraits of her, playing characters, throughout her professional life. I used tonal drawing and layered the pencil to illustrate the contours of her face and the pattern of her blouse."
In addition to the 45 selected artists, eight schools are submitting a selection of works from local students which helps foster creativity and connection to community from a young age.
This year artworks have been submitted in a vast range of styles including photography, mixed media, paper cut silhouettes, tree carvings as well as more traditional paintings, leading to a dynamic and visually exciting exhibition that is always a crowd favourite. Visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite work in the people's choice and students peoples choice awards. The artists who garner the most votes will win $1000 and $250 prize money respectively.
Blue Mountains Portraits 2024 will have an opening night event on Friday, February 2, 6-8pm. The exhibition will be officially opened by Blue Mountains Mayor, and 2024 portrait subject, Mark Greenhill who said, "Blue Mountains Portraits is a celebration of our vibrant community and the many personalities who reside here."
"I, myself, feature in a portrait this year by local artist Charmayne Ohara and I encourage all visitors and residents to pay a visit to the Gallery and see if you can spot some familiar faces."
2024 will be the 7th edition of the exhibition, which since it started has exhibited over 350 artworks by local artists alongside works by students from 10 local schools.
Those wishing to attend the opening night should RSVP to culturalcentre@bmcc.nsw.gov.au. Blue Mountains Portraits will be on exhibition in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery until Sunday, March 17.
