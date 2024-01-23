Nominate an extraordinary Blue Mountains woman

Western Sydney University has launched a new awards program to celebrate extraordinary women in the region.
The Women of Western Sydney Awards 2024 will honour significant contributions made by women of all backgrounds who live and work in Western Sydney.
Nominations are open for six awards. Members of the community are encouraged to nominate women in the categories of:
Professor Alphia Possamai-Inesedy, Pro Vice-Chancellor, engagement and advancement at Western Sydney University, said the inaugural Awards will shine a light on extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds.
"The University is proud to provide a platform to highlight the dedication, advocacy and contribution that women make to the business and community sectors," said Professor Possamai-Inesedy.
"There are so many stories of inspiring women from across the region that we want to share, so I invite everyone to nominate a remarkable woman they know."
Nominations close on Sunday, February 11 and the winners will be announced at the inaugural Western Sydney University International Women's Day Celebration, held in partnership with the Centre for Western Sydney, on Friday, March 8.
For more information go to https://www.westernsydney.edu.au/community/engagement/womenofwesternsydney
*For these awards, the Western Sydney region includes the following 13 local government areas: Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith, The Hills, and Wollondilly.
