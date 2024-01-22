Man dies after fatal fall in Katoomba

A man has died in the Blue Mountains today after falling from Minnehaha Falls in Katoomba.
Around 1.30pm on January 22, emergency services responded to a call that a person had been injured after falling at the waterfall track off Minnehaha Road.
NSW Police confirmed the man was found suffering serious injuries, and while he was treated, he died at the scene.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command attended along with Police Rescue and NSW paramedics.
The man is yet to be formally identified. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.