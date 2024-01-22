Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man dies after fatal fall in Katoomba

January 22 2024 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died in the Blue Mountains today after falling from Minnehaha Falls in Katoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.