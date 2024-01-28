Break in at Katoomba schools, property damaged

Blue Mountains Police are investigating break-ins at two Katoomba schools this January and have ramped up holiday school patrols.
Detective Acting Inspector David Kervin said around midnight on Thursday January 18, Katoomba High School on Martin Street was broken into.
The following evening Katoomba Public School on Merriwa Street was broken into just after midnight on Friday January 19.
Acting Inspector Kervin said "damage included graffiti at both schools and damage to computers in the library at the primary school".
"Both scenes were forensically examined for fingerprints and DNA," he said.
"Police have increased patrols of schools at night in the Blue Mountains area during the holiday period."
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers and quote police report number E95419706.
Information is treated with the strictest confidence.
About 6.40pm on January 18, Blue Mountains Highway Command officers stopped a black Toyota Rav 4 driving on the Great Western Highway in Katoomba. It's alleged the man failed a breath test and police enquiries revealed he was a disqualified driver.
Further testing at Katoomba Police Station allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.045. (The limit for unlicensed or disqualified drivers is 0.02).
The driver was charged with 'Special category driver drive with special range PCA' and 'Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period'. He was granted conditional bail and is due to attend Katoomba Local Court on February 19.
