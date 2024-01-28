Blue Mountains Gazette
Break in at Katoomba schools, property damaged

By B C Lewis
Updated January 28 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 5:42pm
Blue Mountains Police are investigating break-ins at two Katoomba schools this January and have ramped up holiday school patrols.

