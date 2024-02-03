When the Blind Traveller stood on the summit of Wentworth Falls

Holman ignored him, noting that "on the summit of the waterfall, much to the horror of the serjeant (sic) of police who accompanied me, I stood on the brink of the perpendicular rock that looks down into the yawning abyss... While I stood there contemplating in sightless wonder the sublimity of the scene, I could not help thinking of the blind gloster (sic) at the cliffs of Dover" (referencing 'King Lear' by Shakespeare).