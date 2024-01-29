Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Help needed for Horseshoe Falls in Hazelbrook

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated February 2 2024 - 10:24am, first published January 30 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been touted as a magical place to see glowworms and one of the premier bushwalks in the Mid Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.