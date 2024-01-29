Help needed for Horseshoe Falls in Hazelbrook

It's been touted as a magical place to see glowworms and one of the premier bushwalks in the Mid Mountains.
But the Hazelbrook Association and two local councillors are pushing for the Horseshoe Falls area in Hazelbrook to get the safety upgrades it needs.
Blue Mountains Deputy Mayor, Councillor Romola Hollywood, with support from Ward 2 Labor stablemate Claire West, will ask the January 30 council meeting for help for Horseshoe Falls.
Cr Hollywood said there needs to be more safety improvements at the bend in the road where Oaklands Road becomes Hall Parade and for resources to be directed to track maintenance and repairs at Horseshoe Falls.
She also wants a general briefing on maintenance plans of other Mid Mountains bushwalking trails.
Cr Hollywood raised the need for safety improvements on Oaklands Rd/Hall Parade at council three years ago. But the Hazelbrook Association said little had changed.
A growing number of visitors to the Falls make hazardous and illegal right-hand turns over double lines to park on the verge which has become the de-facto car park for Horseshoe Falls. Cr Hollywood said: "It's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident".
Recently Time Out Magazine featured Horseshoe Falls as a "magical bushwalk" where you can see "thousands of glow worms from behind a waterfall".
But Cr Hollywood said she was "alarmed to read it gave directions for visitors to park in the car park at Oaklands Road".
"No such formalised car park exists. In fact, a better place to park could be at Alston Park at the end of Alexander Avenue, where there is already a car park and picnic area."
President of the Hazelbrook Association, Ben Gresham-Petchell, said his main concern is the condition of the track.
"It's been poor for quite some time. A lot relates to the limited funding to maintain tracks in the local government area.
"It's in really bad shape and ... with the increasing popularity through social media, there's even organised glowworm tours ..and the infrastructure, particularly the condition of the track, isn't suitable for the amount of people using it. In some places it's quite unsafe."
He would like to see a formalised car park area "like they did at Paradise Pool in Linden".
Cr West said, with the torrential rain over the last few years, Council's priority has been to repair roads.
"However, with increasing numbers of visitors to Horseshoe Falls and this is a much-loved bushwalk for children and families, it is important Council looks at how we can better manage car parking and maintain the tracks for everyone to safely enjoy."
The Local Traffic Committee has agreed that stronger measures to stop drivers turning right over double lines to drive over the footpath and park on the verge, could improve the safety for motorists and pedestrians. In the recently approved Hazelbrook Recreation Master Plan, Horseshoe Falls is listed as a high priority for repairs.
"Any changes, such as installing a median strip, are subject to feasibility studies and funding, and a big focus over the last two years for Council has been repairing our roads damaged by years of extreme wet weather," Cr Hollywood added.
UPDATE: Both matters passed at the January 30 council meeting without debate. Council will be briefed in the next two months on options available within council's current delivery program, including external grants that may be available. Council plans to write to Transport for NSW to seek grant funding for a car park.
