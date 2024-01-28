Blue Mountains-based Club Halifax heads to Qudos Arena to support former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson

Qudos Arena at Sydney Olympic Park is a big step up from the Blue Mountains Theatre.
Less than a year ago Blue Mountains indie pop-rock band, Club Halifax, was thrilled to open the first 2023 Sounds of our Towns Mountain Getdown at the Blue Mountains Theatre.
Nine months later they are supporting the internationally renowned singer songwriter, Louis Tomlinson at Qudos Bank Arena. Tomlinson is a former member of popular boy band, One Direction.
"We are a small local band and we are so excited to be supporting this international artist," member Robert Jinks of Katoomba told the Gazette.
"It does feel like a great musical/creative arts story for the Mountains. We love the Mountains ... we grew up here and went to local schools."
The energetic band secured the opportunity to play at the Hub in Springwood last year with a short video of themselves performing original material. And they used much the same technique to get the Qudos gig, responding to an online ad.
"We only found out recently so we are playing catch up telling people," Jinks said.
Fellow band member Ethan Karpathy of Winmalee said he "found an ad asking for local Sydney bands to sign up and support Louis".
"I didn't think we'd even have a chance so initially I skipped it. I went back a day later and sent some of our live videos in and a 200 word bio then forgot about it until last week when we were contacted."
The band will play a 30 minute set.
Jinks said they are "extremely excited" to have been selected by Louis Tomlinson to open for his Sydney show at Qudos Bank Arena, part of his 'Faith in the Future' World Tour.
"We are nervous to play at such a huge venue with a crowd. But as soon as we play our first few chords, I'm sure the nerves will subside and we have heaps of fun doing something we love, surrounded by my best friends," Jinks added.
We are so lucky and really happy."
Club Halifax writes and performs up-tempo tunes to dance to, alongside songs about broken hearts.
With powerful lead vocals by Woodford's Bree Greasley, vocals and rhythm guitar by Ethan Karpathy, lead guitar by Warrimoo-born and now Glenmore Park-based, Cameron Hopcroft, bass by Robert Jinks and drumming by Katoomba's Cameron Browning.
All in their twenties, the band has been together since 2021, after high school chums Browning and Hopcroft were joined by Greasley on vocals.
Wanting to develop the sound, Jinks and Karpathy were approached to jump into the band, bringing new life into the upcoming tunes.
On its website Qudos Bank Arena states it is ranked as the number four arena in the world (only behind Madison Square Gardens in New York, The O2 in London and The Forum in Los Angeles). It is the largest indoor entertainment and sporting arena in Australia and can accommodate up to 21,000 visitors.
"Since securing this show, we have been calling, texting, jamming, rehearsing and hanging out pretty much every day since we got the email. We want to be as prepared as we can be and we'll achieve that through this hard work in the coming days. But ultimately it's just a really good excuse to be with each other," Jinks said.
The event is on February 2.
