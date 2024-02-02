Daniel Champagne lives and breathes live music. Playing upwards of 250 shows a year, he is passionate about spreading it around the world.
He returns to Katoomba to play the Baroque Room on February 17, featuring music from his brand new album, The Pursuit.
Growing up in the Bega Valley, on the far South Coast of NSW, the story goes that the young singer-songwriter and one of a kind guitar virtuoso first picked up his instrument of choice as a five-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father.
He began writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens and performing wherever he could, honing his craft and developing the dynamite live show that he is renowned for today. At 18, he finished school, turned professional and hit the road.
The following 15 years have seen him independently release seven studio albums, tour relentlessly around the globe, play some of the biggest festivals and share stages with the likes of Tommy Emmanuel, INXS, John Butler, Lucinda Williams and Judy Collins.
He has been described as "the finest guitar player of this generation", "a leading light in acoustic music" and "a performer that must be seen to be believed".
"The word prodigy seems to entirely fall short of this soft-spoken young man's skills, he coaxes sounds and melodies out of his instrument that literally drop jaws." The Calgary Herald, Canada
"Today I saw the future of Folk - Festival goers flocking in the thousands towards the main stage to witness a young musical phenomenon from Australia dish out an absolute show-stopper." The Firefly Column, USA
"Watching Daniel Champagne perform is a once in a lifetime experience. He is a true prodigy that plays like no one else could possibly play unless they spent at least two lifetimes studying the art." BW Review, New Zealand
Daniel Champagne is live in concert at the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel, Katoomba on Saturday, February 17. Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm. Tickets $30-$35 pre +bf / $35-$40 door per person. More info and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au
*Door sales only available if not sold out prior.
Discount show pre-bookings will close 6pm on the day of the event.
