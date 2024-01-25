Joy Connor's life of service to others

Joy Connor was "slightly embarrassed" when she heard that she'd been awarded a medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community through social welfare organisations.
"Oh good grief, oh dear," she recalled thinking. "So many friends I've worked with, so many are doing much more - they should have OAMs too."
Yet a list of Mrs Connor's decades of social welfare work and activism, helping and speaking out for those who need a hand, could easily fill pages.
Her very many efforts, both paid and unpaid, include:
Founding member and 20-year member of the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group; co-ordinator and visitor for detention centre volunteer visitors; advocate for refugees and asylum seekers during COVID; member of Wellspring Community Inc since 2003; deputy chair of Baptist World Aid Australia; executive chair on social issues for the NSW Baptist Union; and advocate for the Aboriginal and Islander Baptist Council of Australia.
She spent three years in Papua New Guinea with Australian Volunteers Abroad in the 1960s, was a member and secretary of the Petersham Residents Group in the 1980s, looked after social housing in the Marrickville Council area and taught in the disadvantaged schools literacy program.
So where did this concern for others spring from?
"I think it comes from a range of things," she said. "My family were sort of like that. And it's a faith-based thing, believing the world could be better," she said.
She also drew from the suffragettes and their slogan of "bread and roses" (meaning more money for workers but life's roses, too).
"It could be better for everyone and everyone deserves a fair go and bread and roses so that life doesn't have to be so hard," she said.
"People being treated with respect and kindliness is really the answer to a better world."
Mrs Connor said she has admired so many refugees she has interacted with.
"Getting to know refugees and their courage and ability to keep going despite the way they are being treated - I find it amazing."
She also recently joined a "listening pilgrimage" to a number of Aboriginal communities.
"Their ancestors were so traumatised and still they really care about the next generation and about the earth. I find that inspirational."
Mrs Connor's philosophy is it is not just about giving hand-outs (although they can be very important) but about helping people get things done themselves.
She vividly remembered working with people living in caravan parks at risk of losing their homes.
"I showed them how to organise and develop their own power as a group. And they managed to change some legislation and get some more rights."
Mrs Connor grew up in Orange then lived in Sydney for many years. Her husband was chaplain for the department of housing.
When he retired they moved to Leura, taking advantage of Sydney house prices and allowing Mrs Connor to enjoy a cold climate garden.
The garden still gives her great pleasure, that and spending quiet time each morning in prayer "to get some perspective on the day".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.