Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Joy Connor's life of service to others

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated January 26 2024 - 10:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joy Connor. Picture supplied
Joy Connor. Picture supplied

Joy Connor was "slightly embarrassed" when she heard that she'd been awarded a medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community through social welfare organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.