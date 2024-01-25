'An exceptionally fortunate life': Honours for Mountains disability advocate

A car accident more than 50 years ago left former Blue Mountains resident Noel Hiffernan confined to a wheelchair.
Yet as he is awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours, Mr Hiffernan could only reflect that he has led "an exceptionally fortunate life".
"The whole of the last 50 years has been an adventure, and has opened many doors. I've got to do a whole lot of things that I probably wouldn't have got to do. So yeah, it's been fabulous," he told the Gazette.
Mr Hiffernan has been working in service of, and advocating for, people with disability since the motor accident in September 1971 which left him as a mid-thoracic paraplegic.
He spent three months and three days in Royal North Shore Hospital, and said that when he rolled out into the world again on December 8 in a wheelchair the world felt different.
"There were no ramps, there were no accessible parking spots, there was no accessible accommodation, and I kind of went: 'oh bugger. I need to do something about this'," Mr Hiffernan said.
Since then, he has worked across a large list of organisations to improve accessibility and quality of life for people with disability, with much of his career spent in the Mountains.
This included time spent as Chair of Greystanes Disability Services for 12 years, Director and Chair of Mountains Youth Services Team (MYST) for around 20 years, and other roles with Connect Children and Families, Mountains Community Resource Network and Blue Mountains City Council.
He was also President of Central Blue Rotary at one point, and published a Blue Mountains Magazine called "Access the Best" which focused on disability tourism awareness.
Mr Hiffernan said his father was a Katoomba boy and played football with the Leura club in the 1930s, and his grandfather was in the Katoomba band.
He bought his first house in Winmalee, where he lived for 10 years before moving to Hawkesbury Heights for about 30 years. Today he lives in North Haven, just south of Port Macquarie, but has fond memories of his past home.
"The Mountains is a unique place, and I miss it. It was very generous to me in terms of opportunities to do amazing things," he said.
"And it's very humbling to think that there are people out there that consider the work that I did was of such value to the community, it's really humbling, it is."
The Governor-General announced that there were 1,042 Honours and Awards for Australians this year.
"Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's Honours List. Recipients have made a difference and had an impact at the local, national and/or international level. Individually, they are inspiring and collectively they speak to the strength of our communities," the Governor-General said.
"To each recipient: know that you have the thanks and respect of your nation. In my experience most are humble and often try to deflect attention or praise - please enjoy the moment because your country has decided that you deserve recognition."
Mr Hiffernan thanked everybody, including the person who nominated him.
