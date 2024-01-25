Woman charged with attempted murder over Katoomba crash

A woman will face court today in her hospital bed, charged with attempted murder after a crash at Katoomba earlier this week.
Emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway, Katoomba, about 6am on Monday January 22, following reports a car had collided with a truck.
The accident occurred near Explorers Road and the car exploded in flames.
A witness, Michael Paag of Mt Victoria, was travelling just behind the accident and told the Gazette that a woman and girl were trapped in the car but were pulled from their burning vehicle by heroic passers-by after the collision. He described the scene as "very traumatic".
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 31-year-old female driver and her passenger, a seven-year-old girl, for burns and other injuries.
Following inquiries, police attended Westmead Hospital on Wednesday January 24 and arrested the 31-year-old woman.
She has been charged with attempt to murder by means other than in ss27-29 (DV)-SI. [This means sub section 27-29 of the Crimes Act (Domestic Violence), serious indictable].
She was refused bail and will appear via a hospital bedside hearing today (Thursday January 25).
The child is still being treated at Westmead Children's Hospital. Her mother is in Westmead Hospital.
The truck driver wasn't injured in the crash and rushed to assist after the crash.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed at the time that three patients were transported to hospital. The girl was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital in a serious condition, the mother was taken by road to Westmead with minor burns to her upper torso and legs as well as a leg injury.
A woman bystander, in her 40s, was taken to Katoomba Hospital with minor burns.
Police established a crime scene with officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit investigating.
Police have asked anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
- with Jennie Curtin
