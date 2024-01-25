Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman charged with attempted murder over Katoomba crash

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated January 26 2024 - 8:19am, first published January 25 2024 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman will face court today in her hospital bed, charged with attempted murder after a crash at Katoomba earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.