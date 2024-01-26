Downsizing the art world

When artists downsize, it's really hard.
Ask someone who has collected as well as featured the art of hundreds of local artists in her Blue Mountains galleries over several decades.
Carolynne Skinner knows well the painful dilemma many of her generation are now facing.
"Parting with artworks which have a special meaning for you can be incredibly painful, for collectors as well as for artists," she said.
"I gave artist Victoria Shenow her first exhibition at Gallery Lane in Leura about 20 years ago."
It was just the beginning of a rewarding career for Shenow, whose large vibrant works in oils on canvas grace the walls of homes around Australia.
Some feature the stunning colours of the Australian outback, others show interiors of rich abundance, many sourced from her walking and horse trekking.
Shenow's love of travel as well as painting has given her a dream life. But even dreams have to end some time.
As she said: "'It's time now to sell my home in the Mountains and find a smaller place, very likely in the city and while my travel adventures will continue, painting of large works will be much reduced."
Skinner is delighted to be showing a collection of Shenow's paintings at her new gallery in Lawson, in a fond farewell to a friend and a special Blue Mountains artist.
At the same time the gallery will feature the familiar and quirky sculptures of well known artist and poet Philip Hammial.
"I first showed Phil's very popular and zany work at Oz Artspace, my gallery in Katoomba Street in the mid-nineties.
"Now Philip is facing the same dilemma as Victoria - downsizing, meaning that many of his favourite works are looking for new homes and I feel privileged to be showing this work.
"With both Victoria and Phil there is a feeling of having come full circle."
Hammial has travelled all over the world, contributing as a poet at numerous international festivals. He has long been a passionate supporter of outsider artists such as Anthony Mannix from Blackheath and together they founded The Australian Collection of Outsider Art.
With Alan Sisley, then the widely admired director of Orange Regional Gallery and an enthusiastic supporter of outsider artists, Hammial was instrumental in organising a major exhibition of Outsider Art in Paris.
Carolynne Skinner's new gallery is Arts Blue Mountains Gallery and Workshops at 9 Honour Avenue in Lawson, open Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 3pm and on Facebook.
The exhibition runs from Wednesday, January 31, to Saturday, February 17. Meet the artists on Saturday, February 3, from 2-4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.