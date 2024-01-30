No plans for Springwood Woolworths

Last year Woolworths expressed plans to lodge a development application for a new supermarket in Springwood before the year ended.
But a spokesperson for the company said they had no update at this stage when contacted by the Gazette this month.
The future of the planned shopping centre has remained uncertain since plans were first announced in March 2020, nearly four years ago.
Woolworths withdrew their development application in 2022 with plans to amend and resubmit it. This was due to new guidelines released by the state government at the time.
The original plan was also met with concerns from the community, about excess traffic, truck access and the acoustic impact on the neighbouring Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub.
The site, on the corner near Raymond and Davis roads, remains a defunct shell of the previous IGA which shut down in 2016.
The site had previously operated as a supermarket under various names since the 1970s.
Last year, Ward 3 Councillor Daniel Myles told the Gazette that he was "concerned that Springwood is missing out", especially given that the site was zoned and operated as a supermarket for so long beforehand.
January has been an intense month for the supermarket giant, with divisive discussion taking place online and in the media over Woolworths' decision to not sell Australia Day merchandise this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.