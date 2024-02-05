Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New Australian citizens remember their roots after Blue Mountains ceremony

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated February 6 2024 - 10:57am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After decades of wearing his Union Jack socks, distinguished English gentleman John Oakey has been gifted an Aussie pair to celebrate him taking the plunge and becoming an Australian citizen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.