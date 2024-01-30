Blue Mountains Gazette
Heritage Institute speaks up against planned planes

January 30 2024 - 5:00pm
In the final days of the feedback process of flight paths from Western Sydney International Airport (WSI), Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute (BMWHI) has raised concerns over the Blue Mountains' future with overhead planes.

