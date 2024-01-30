Heritage Institute speaks up against planned planes

In the final days of the feedback process of flight paths from Western Sydney International Airport (WSI), Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute (BMWHI) has raised concerns over the Blue Mountains' future with overhead planes.
With submissions on the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the preliminary flight paths closing January 31, the BMWHI's statement provides an expert assessment of the EIS for the community from the highly regarded research organisation.
The Institute's CEO, Jane Powles, said: "The Institute is concerned about a range of potentially significant impacts to the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area's (GBMA's) biodiversity, integrity and cultural values - particularly wildlife.
"We know the community cares deeply about this issue, so we've taken the initiative to prepare a publicly accessible document that summarises the issues we believe may impact the globally recognised unique wonder, placed on the World Heritage list in 2000 for its outstanding universal values.
"With a commitment to protect the GBMA, the Institute felt driven to share its findings with our community, providing expert advice and resources to assist the public prepare their own submissions on the draft EIS."
The Institute said that the draft EIS falls short in the following areas:
And it recommends the following:
To read the full position statement, visit https://www.bmwhi.org/. Submissions can be made until January 31 through the flight paths community portal at wsiflightpaths.gov.au, by email to eis.submissions@infrastructure.gov.au, or by mail to the WSI Flight Path Team at GPO Box 594, Canberra ACT 2601.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.