'Once in a lifetime': Katoomba cancer cartoonist reflects on Australian of the Year Awards

It was a 'once in a lifetime night' one Katoomba cafe owner will never forget.
Angus Olsen may not have been named 2024 Australian of the Year Local Hero for his work helping children and their families struggling with cancer, but he was thrilled to be chosen to represent NSW, his Blue Mountains community and cancer families world-wide.
"What a once in a lifetime night to be a part of," he posted on social media from the national awards on January 25, with wife, Rachel.
"I didn't receive the national award, but [winner] David [Elliot] is an incredibly humble man I have had the pleasure of chatting with all week and what a legacy he has built for regional Queensland."
The winner, sheep grazier David Elliot, is the founder of the Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History in Winton. He has helped revitalise his town and outback tourism.
Mr Olsen, 44, said he was also thrilled to see NSW melanoma researchers Richard Scolyer and Georgina Long named joint 2024 Australians of the Year.
"To witness immunotherapy professors Georgina and Richard receive Australian of the Year was such a wonderful sight. I have much optimism for the future of cancer research as we get closer to seeing solutions for our children."
Mr Olsen was chosen as the 2024 NSW Local Hero last November. The former Disney cartoonist was nominated for his work drawing and writing more than 20 books about childhood cancer and then distributing them for free. He started the drawings after his daughter Jane was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.
Jane endured a year of chemotherapy treatment at Sydney's Westmead Hospital for rhabdomyosarcoma - a cancerous tumour that develops in the body's soft tissues, usually the muscles. Jane, now 10, has been in remission since May 2017.
His works have gone viral and been translated into about 25 languages.
Many commented that while he had not taken out the national gong, he "won so many hearts by helping ease the pain and suffering to both children and parents all over the world".
Mr Olsen said it has been "a privilege ... to contribute to these children's lives in a positive way. The same team that saved my daughter's life are now using my material, that was a powerful moment for me."
Visitors from all across the globe have been Cafexpresso near Katoomba station to thank him for his drawings. He has used his national platform to campaign for more people to sign up to be stem cell donors through Strength to Give.
The cartoons are available through Redkite which provides counselling and financial assistance for families of children with cancer and at I Draw Childhood Cancer.
