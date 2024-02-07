Blue Mountains Gazette
'It's time to move into a new phase': Mick Fell reflects on time as councillor

By Staff Reporters
February 7 2024 - 2:00pm
Ward 3 Labor Councillor Mick Fell has listed the recovery from the 2013 bushfires and the opening of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub and renovated Springwood Library as among his high points on council.

