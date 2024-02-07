'It's time to move into a new phase': Mick Fell reflects on time as councillor

Ward 3 Labor Councillor Mick Fell has listed the recovery from the 2013 bushfires and the opening of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub and renovated Springwood Library as among his high points on council.
Elected in 2012, Cr Fell will step back to number two position on Labor's ticket at the September 2024 council elections, paving the way for the election of Winmalee resident, Darren Rodrigo.
"My commitment to the Blue Mountains area dates back to the time when I first moved to Springwood in 1999," said Cr Fell.
He said it was a "privilege" to be part of the recovery process as a councillor following the Winmalee-Yellow Rock bushfires in 2013 as well as later fires and damaging storms.
"We faced the devastating fires of 2013, those of the Black Summer in 2019/20, extensive damage caused by the rain events of more recent years, and the impact of several high wind events. It was a great privilege to be part of the response to these natural disasters and to work with the community in building our resilience for the future," he said.
"The opening and successful operation of the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and the ongoing development of Braemar Gallery and the Hub theatre, as well as the revamping of the Springwood Library are a source of pride for all councillors, as is the continued program of park upgrades throughout the Ward, and indeed throughout the city.
"We have in the last 12 years, continued to take up the fight to preserve the unique nature of our communities through the development and defence of our unique Local Environmental Plan - I share the commitment of my colleagues to keep the character of our Mountains villages and towns intact.
"Our Planetary Health Initiative, particularly the establishment of the Planetary Health precinct on the old Katoomba Golf Course will be yet another expression of this community's love of and concern for the unique environment in which we live.
"On top of all of this, we were fighting attempts by a state government, goaded by elements of the media, to sack the council, ostensibly due to issues related to asbestos management. These were found to be false, apologies were extended to council, and the caravan moves on - but it was a close-run thing."
Cr Fell said he has been proud to part of a team on council that "faced the issues and challenges".
"I can scarcely express my gratitude for the leadership shown by mayor Mark Greenhill in what have been testing times, for the support and friendship of my colleagues and the dedication of a great staff and particularly for the vital role performed by Dr Rosemary Dillon as our CEO.
"My deepest thanks go to my partner, Louise Kerr, who has made my involvement in council over the last 12 years possible.
"For me, it's time to move into a new phase of my life."
