Penrith music school opens second studio in Springwood

Penrith-based music school, Alina W Music, is opening a second location in Springwood in February 2024.
With more than 300 students and a team of more than 20 staff, the second studio location will offer piano, singing, guitar, preschool music, musical theatre as well as group singing and movement.
"With both group and private programs available, there's a lot on offer and a lot to choose from," said school director, Alina Wakeling, who was awarded the 2022 Local Business Award Winner Most Outstanding Performing Arts Business in Penrith.
"At Alina W Music, we're all about building confidence and creating community through music education and performance. We believe music is for everybody, and are excited to be expanding our outreach in the Blue Mountains in 2024," she said.
The school is accepting new enrolments for Term 1 - head to http://www.alinawmusic.com.au/booking for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.