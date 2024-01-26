Australia Day in Glenbrook Park

Lower Blue Mountains Rotary held their annual Australia Day event - Reflect, Respect, Celebrate in Glenbrook. The theme was "We're all part of the story".
Australia Day in Glenbrook on January 26 has become a fixture on the local calendar for the past thirty years.
The format may have changed due to the advancing years of Rotary Club members, but the spirit is still evident. Glenbrook's Australian Gnome Convention will live on in the memories of local residents for many years, but the simple truth is that the organisation and staging became too demanding for Rotarians and volunteers of 60 to 80 years of age - especially in the glaring mid summer sun!
The gnomes have now gone to a new home in Blackheath but the traditional event continued with a free family barbecue and Australian colonial music by the Little Black Ducks musical group. Two fire engines and firefighters from Glenbrook fire brigade were on hand. Indigenous, Australian and Rotary flags were raised in the morning.
