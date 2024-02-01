Blackheath poet releases Tickets to the Fall of Icarus

After three years of toil on the page, local writer and teacher James Gering of Blackheath has released his second book of poetry, Tickets to the Fall of Icarus through Queensland publisher, Interactive Press.
Poet Anna Nicholson wrote on the jacket: "Read it in a rush or savour the sly satire - or just gorge on the whimsy and poetic spell-making."
Tickets continues the blackly funny and bittersweet themes that entertained readers in Gering's first collection of poetry, Staying Whole Whole Falling Apart. Judith Beveridge (recipient of the Prime Minister's literary award for poetry) said in that book's blurb, "The poetry is sharp and it cuts right to the bone...This is a potent book animated by courage and finely-honed craft."
Gering has been conducting poetry and creative writing workshops for the community in the Blue Mountains for three years, initially through BANC but now independently. Feedback from the sessions has been overwhelmingly positive.
Attendee Jo Hibbert wrote, "Your support and advice has been wonderful and I am so appreciative of the care you put into these classes...."
Painter Gaele Rogers Perazzo wrote, "Thank you James for such a wonderful journey and for yourwisdom and inspiration."
"Workshop participants engage for a range of reasons" says Gering, "...to capture the anomalies of life through poetry, to craft memoir or stories, or to fine-tune a novel.
Some write purely for pleasure, while others aim for publication. Gering emphasises that his workshops cater for writers at all stages of their development, and his overarching goal is to create a space for writers to flourish creatively at their own pace in the genre of their choice.
For those who want concentrated editing and rapid development, one-to-one sessions are also available.
Gering loves to teach (fourteen years at USYD) and earnestly believes a strong link exists between living well and writing well. The committed storyteller walks in the shoes of others to achieve a rich empathy and wide perspective.
"We are all in this together," he says, "and writing capturesand distils this togetherness."
In 2024 Gering will once again be hosting workshops for Mountains writers who wish to develop their craft and find artistic expression on the page.
Workshop numbers are capped at about ten. For further information, email him at jger2665@gmail.com
Copies of Gering's books can be purchased at: https://ipoz.biz/. Signed copies can be arranged by contacting the poet. Books are also available at progressive shops and online sellers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.