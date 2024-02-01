Blue Mountains Gazette
Blackheath poet releases Tickets to the Fall of Icarus

Updated February 2 2024 - 11:29am, first published 6:00am
After three years of toil on the page, local writer and teacher James Gering of Blackheath has released his second book of poetry, Tickets to the Fall of Icarus through Queensland publisher, Interactive Press.

