Nightly from 7.30pm to 3.30am, buses replace trains from Lithgow to Penrith.

The last train from the Blue Mountains leaves Mount Victoria at 19:01, arriving Central at 21:23.

Nightly from 9.10pm to 3am, buses replace trains from Penrith to Lithgow.

The last train to the Blue Mountains leaves Central at 19:18, arriving Mount Victoria at 21:36.