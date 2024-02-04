Drunk driver hit parked car: police claim

A 37-year-old Warrimoo woman will appear in Penrith Court this month, charged with drink driving and negligent driving after allegedly crashing into a parked car.
At about 7pm on Monday January 22, police were called to Spurwood Road in Warrimoo following reports of a collision.
When police arrived, residents said a female driver allegedly collided with a parked vehicle and left the scene prior to police arriving.
A short time later, following further investigations, police attended the nearby residence of a 37-year-old female who police will claim was intoxicated while driving her vehicle.
She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving. She was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Penrith Local Court on February 13.
