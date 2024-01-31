Paid parking paves the way for 'unprecedented' road repairs

In an "unprecedented" overhaul of the Blue Mountains road network, up to half of Blue Mountains City Council's roads will be resurfaced within the next decade, Mayor Mark Greenhill said.
The project was approved by councillors at the most recent meeting on January 30.
"This foreshadows the largest road network overhaul in the Blue Mountains in the history of the city," Cr Greenhill said.
The council has committed to substantially improving the road network, including resurfacing roads and completing targeted drainage and pavement works to prevent future damage.
"The long-term road plan is going to be costly, but Citywide Visitor Paid Parking Scheme and grants will contribute to the cost. This means visitors will help to fund this work," Cr Greenhill said.
"As we have seen in recent years, the roads in the Blue Mountains were not built to withstand climate change. Given that, we're currently finalising a plan for the next five to 10 years, so that we can build a road network that is more climate resistant."
Cr Greenhill attributed the plan's acceleration to the success of paid parking, which he said is allowing the Council to fund investment in roads without raising rates.
"To fund infrastructure repair and make the City more resilient to natural disasters we are also pursuing additional sources of revenue, like grants, that reduce the burden on ratepayers," he said.
Council's road plan in 2023-2024 includes:
In 2023-24, the council continues an escalated road repair program that includes heavy patching, as well as resealing and pothole repairs throughout the Mountains.
"It has been a very tough few years for our community with four major flooding events in less than three years," Cr Greenhill said.
"Following hard on the heels of the Black Summer bush fires and COVID-19, the cumulative impact of these disasters on our community, built infrastructure, economy and environment has been devastating."
Cr Greenhill also said that the timing of the project is crucial to avoid higher spending on repairs down the line.
"A major investment into our road network is required because the repair of damage could cost four to ten times as much in the future if we do not complete a significant resurfacing program.
"However, the improvement program does need to be completed over time given the scale of the work required."
