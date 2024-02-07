Council slams plans for Western Sydney airport

Blue Mountains City Council has come down on the federal government like a tonne of bricks on the final day of feedback for this stage of Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) plans.
In the January 30 Council meeting, Mayor Mark Greenhill slammed the government's draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) as "grossly inadequate" and "a fundamental failure of governance".
"This draft EIS is a joke," Cr Greenhill said.
"Rights of nature is something we adopted as a council. We need to also be the voice of the wilderness we are custodians of. The environment can't speak for itself, but we need to speak for it."
He voiced this to a room of united councillors and a packed-out clapping audience as the council passed a motion endorsing their submission regarding the draft EIS.
The 71-page submission document, with an attached 25-page acoustic peer review (studies of how sound will affect the area) by Marshall Day Acoustics, focuses on gaps in the draft EIS and WSI flight path plans.
These include impacts on the quality of life of the community, the environment, the values of the World Heritage Area, and more.
Key issues brought up at council include planes flying over crucial natural areas such as Echo Point, noise from aircraft over residential areas, the effects of noise and pollution on wildlife, possible health risks to humans, and the lack of a curfew on planes.
The council's submission said that the current draft EIS "must inevitably lead the Minister for the Environment and Water... to advise [against authorising] the airspace and flight path design that is presented".
One speaker on the night was Tony Adamski, a concerned local with a swell of grassroots support behind him.
Mr Adamski brought with him a paper petition with more than 125 pages of names "of people who demand a curfew and a movement cap at Western Sydney Airport".
"That equates to about 2,400 signatures, and it's only the start," he said.
Mr Adamski is also part of a two-month-old online petition, which has almost 2,000 signatures.
Several other councillors stood in support of the submission, including Ward 3 Independent Councillor Daniel Myles, who said: "Once upon a time, UNESCO wouldn't have been disrespected like this."
Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood added that she thinks there should be an inquiry into the "poor quality" of the draft EIS.
For full details on the council's submission concerning the draft EIS, visit https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/council/documents
