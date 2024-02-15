Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Winmalee firefighter takes charge

TW
By Tom Walker
February 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighter Jeff Hogan has raised his family in Winmalee, and so when the fires hit his street in 2013 there was personal weight behind him as he worked among the burning houses of his neighbours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.