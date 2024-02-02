Celebrating community

Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest is delighted to announce an exciting suite of exhibitions now showing until April 28.
The summer suite of exhibitions is a curated selection of works from the gallery's collection and new additions, which celebrates history, community and connection.
It is a curated selection of works from the gallery's collection, and new additions, which celebrates history, community and connection.
Collection in Focus: Between Urgency and Leisure presents works from the collection of Penrith Regional Gallery, alongside newly acquired additions.
The exhibition highlights the history of the gallery in commissioning and presenting social photography projects that connect leading contemporary artists Harold David, Lyndal Irons, Ladstreet, Selina Ou, David Porter, Greg Semu and Craig Walsh, with communities from our region.
In a time where the digital image functions as a beacon for that which is instantaneous - or urgent - as much as it records our collective pastime, this exhibition invites us to linger in the moment in between.
Tephra is an immersive sound and sculpture installation which delves into the volcanic history of the greater Blue Mountains region.
The first solo exhibition from western Sydney artists and sisters, Caitlin Dubler and Natasha Dubler, brings together their respective backgrounds in silversmithing, glass and music to explore gestures of listening and touch.
Their installations are experiential and multi-sensory, often with a focus on revealing the unheard or unseen narratives embedded within sites.
Twelvefold is an exhibition by the 12 participants of the 2023 Ancher Points program which aimed to shed light on the emerging contemporary art scene in western Sydney and promote an exchange of skills and knowledge, building on the artistic integrity of the site and its original inhabitants.
Taking cues from Margo Lewers, Twelvefold considers how we can use light as a lens to capture, contain, and reflect it to illuminate our surroundings.
Both the Loungeroom Gallery and Ancher House have a large window and glass sliding doors facing the garden and will be bathed in natural light throughout the exhibition duration.
The Twelvefold contributing artists are: Jack Buckley, Chloe Clarke, Holly Lee Dickson, Saskia Everingham, Chris Hunter, Felix Jackson, Divya Lotliker, Tia Madden, Doris Rainford, Jacqueline Taylor, Kelcie Bryant Duguid, Jayniel Villacorta.
All exhibitions are free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.