Award for works written in braille

A Katoomba boy has been recognised for two pieces he entered in a national literary competition for the blind or vision impaired using braille.
Stirling McKay, a Year 5 student at the Mt Victoria campus of OneSchool Global, earned places for a short story and a poem.
It was a result that left the garrulous youngster "dumbfounded", he said.
"I was amazed, I couldn't believe it ... I was out of words."
Stirling said writing was his favourite activity at the moment.
"For a while I have definitely had an interest in writing and poetry. It's a thing that I have loved doing."
Stirling has some sight and sometimes reads large print "but I'm trying to focus towards reading in braille completely because my eyesight has levelled out but if I go blind, I'll be firing ahead."
He has a digital braille writing machine that connects to a computer and one that types on to paper.
He has settled in to school, he said.
"At first I was a bit overwhelmed by everything but then I got a bit used to it and everyone else got used to it."
Now when the teacher says take out your books, he just takes out his Braille machine.
The school principal, April Taylor, said Stirling's two pieces - the short story Never Give Up and the poem Kindness Goes Around - were inspiring efforts.
"Stirling is a talented student and that really shows in the work he submitted," Ms Taylor said.
"OneSchool Global is delighted to see Stirling excel and provide another example of the quality of the students coming through our system."
Stirling said he enjoyed writing as it allowed him to creatively express his thoughts on important themes.
"I have always enjoyed writing and these short stories were a great way to encourage people to be resilient and kind.
"My teachers have been great in supporting me to develop my creative writing and I was really pleased to have my work recognised in this competition."
Stirling competed in the Dickinson Memorial Literary Competition, where the focus is on recognising literary talent of the blind or vision impaired using braille.
He was placed second in Category 5 - Junior Student Creative for Kindness Goes Around, and he won Category 6 - People's Choice, as voted by the public, for Never Give Up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.