Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Award for works written in braille

February 12 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Katoomba boy has been recognised for two pieces he entered in a national literary competition for the blind or vision impaired using braille.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.