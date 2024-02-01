Tree planting to alleviate heat

Council is planting trees across eight locations in the Blue Mountains to combat increased temperatures associated with loss of tree canopy cover.
This follows on from the successful planting of 384 trees in 2022, under the Greening our City project.
Funded by the NSW Government grant as part of the Greening our City Premiers Priority, in association with Local Government NSW, the project involves canopy renewal to mitigate the urban heat island effect which is an increase in temperatures in some of our villages and town centres.
During early February 2024, the council is planting 19 trees at Katoomba, six trees at Springwood, 24 trees at Winmalee, 30 at Blaxland and 30 at Glenbrook. The locations selected for canopy renewal are those identified by heat mapping technology as a hot spot. They are:
. Camp Street, North Katoomba
. Victoria Street, North Katoomba
. South Street and Minni Ha Ha Road, North Katoomba
. Silva Road, Springwood
. Hawkesbury Road (near Halycon Ave), Winmalee
. Hawkesbury Road (near Reid Rd), Winmalee
. Lennox Park, Blaxland
. Glenbrook Park, Glenbrook
"This project is a simple and effective way to help keep our towns and villages cooler, greener and more comfortable in the hottest months," Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said.
"Trees play an important role in creating cool spaces for our communities, enhancing outdoor recreation and exercise opportunities, and they improve air quality by removing fine particles. Trees also extend habitat for animals and birds, helping to increase the biodiversity of our urban areas."
Blue Mountains City Council Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said: "As a city surrounded by a World Heritage National Park, council aims to minimise the impact of our urban footprint and be a model for sustainable living.
"Council received $116,000 funding from the Greening our City project. It is being used to plant more than 450 trees in total, targeting townships identified as experiencing an excessive build-up of heat, as a result of increased hard surfaces and tree canopy loss associated with urban development."
Canopy renewal is an essential measure to address climate change, by providing vital shade that reduces ambient temperatures and mitigates the urban heat island effect.
The species to be planted are a mix of native eucalypts, other native species and maples. The species have been chosen to:
A landscaping contractor will manage and maintain the trees for 18 months after planting.
For more information: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/greening-our-city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.