Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Seeking entries for art show

Updated February 5 2024 - 2:31pm, first published February 4 2024 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blackheath Art Society is seeking entries for Easter exhibition. Picture supplied
Blackheath Art Society is seeking entries for Easter exhibition. Picture supplied
Seeking entries for art show
Seeking entries for art show

It's all hands on deck as the painters and potters and many of the others belonging to the creative community that makes up the Blackheath Art Society get their work ready for the annual Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.