Seeking entries for art show

It's all hands on deck as the painters and potters and many of the others belonging to the creative community that makes up the Blackheath Art Society get their work ready for the annual Easter Show.
The deadline for work to be submitted is March 12, and everyone is welcome to enter - so long as you join the society as a member first.
This year the society is having a bit of a radical overhaul, very much designed to rejuvenate this beloved cultural asset. Many new committee members have joined, led by energetic and adventurous president, Jen Hardwick.
"We want to build a vibrant creative hub, an inclusive community of all kinds of people leaning into their creative natures," said Ms Hardwick. "We are aiming to bridge generational gaps - bring on the young people! - and foster a sense of community and connection. Being creative enriches us all as individuals and as a community. Everything we do this year is aimed at making that buzz you get when you make something more accessible to more people."
Already a new website has just launched. Over 2024 the wonderful building - a curvy tin shed designed by architect Peter Buckwell and built in 1975 - is having a facelift, the grounds are getting landscaped and there are plans for a sculpture garden to be added.
There are new teachers joining to offer a broad range of classes and workshops across painting, life drawing clay and art box building. More classes, including sketchbook classes, will be added throughout the year.
"If you are not already a member, this is the ideal time to join us,'" said Ms Hardwick, "so you can enter your artwork in the first show for 2024."
The Easter Art Show will be judged by Gill Nicol (an ex-MCA director, no less!) and runs from Friday, March 29-Monday, Apri l1, 10am - 5pm (4pm Monday).
Check out the details and join up on blackheathart.com and follow along on the socials @bartsbluemountains.
Blackheath Art Society is located at 139a Station Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.