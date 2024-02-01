Tracks closed for helicopter operation, highway changes

The following walking tracks will be closed on Friday, February 2, for a helicopter operation to deliver and remove construction materials:
Meanwhile, on the roads, there will be changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway during night work at Little Hartley as part of the Coxs River Road upgrade.
Night work including new line-marking will take place near Browns Gap Road from Sunday, February 4, in preparation for a traffic switch from the highway to a temporary realignment along the new service road from Thursday, February 15, weather permitting.
To limit the impact on motorists, work will be carried out at night between 8pm and 5am from Sunday night to Friday morning.
Work will be carried out in six shifts concluding with the traffic switch taking place between Tuesday, February 13, and Wednesday, February 14, weather permitting.
For the safety of workers and motorists, traffic control and reduced speed limits of 60km/h will be in place during work hours.
Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
