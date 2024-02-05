Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Garden winner in Leura

By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 5 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara Davidson's Leura garden has been voted best cottage garden in a national competition run by Searles garden supplies. Pictures by Jennie Curtin
Barbara Davidson's Leura garden has been voted best cottage garden in a national competition run by Searles garden supplies. Pictures by Jennie Curtin
Barbara and a salvia.
Barbara and a salvia.

From a rundown bit of lawn, a muddy path and a couple of trees just 12 years ago, Barbara Davidson has transformed her Leura garden into an award-winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.