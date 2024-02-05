Garden winner in Leura

From a rundown bit of lawn, a muddy path and a couple of trees just 12 years ago, Barbara Davidson has transformed her Leura garden into an award-winner.
Mrs Davidson's Easter Street property was recently voted best cottage garden in Searle's spring competition.
The online competition sees garden hopefuls uploading photographs of their back and front yards in categories including cottage, native, potted and tropical/sub-tropical. Searle's social media followers then vote for their favourites.
Mrs Davidson's daughter, Elizabeth Docking, uploaded her photos as the 85-year-old "doesn't do online".
Then came the news that Mrs Davidson had beaten the runner-up by 100 votes. "I must have a lot of friends," she said.
Mrs Davidson lives and breathes her garden. She's usually out first thing at 6am, just wandering through, pulling out the odd weed, deadheading or cutting some fresh flowers.
During the early COVID lock-downs in 2020, she noticed lots more people walking past her house than usual, obviously forced to change other exercise regimes.
So she put a bench seat in the front yard, where everyone from locals to tourists stopped to rest, take photos, sometimes even eat their lunch.
The bench is still there.
"There was a young couple there the other day, with their arms around each other. It gave me joy just to see them there," she said.
If people stop and show an interest, she'll invite them in to look around the back where climbing roses scramble over arches, fuchsias dangle their little ballerina flowers, dahlias and salvias compete for space and large-headed hydrangeas seem to overlook all.
In the front, there is a stunning white Tibouchina, which also draws much attention.
"But I don't just do it for myself - it's for Leura and for the community. People do enjoy it. And I also feel I don't own the garden, I'm just the caretaker and I always end up a good caretaker.
"And Leura is the garden village - it seems right somehow."
When she learnt she was the winner of the competition, she was in hospital "so it was a kind of pick-me-up when I'd just been diagnosed with cancer". Thankfully, in subsequent searches for any spread of the disease "they haven't found anything yet".
Mrs Davidson is already planning to create a new space where the lawn won't grow - perhaps put some pebbles and a seat for an area of contemplation. But after having done all the labouring work herself up until now, she concedes she may have to get some help.
Alana Searle, editor of About the Garden magazine, published by Searles, said Mrs Davidson's garden photos would appear in the autumn edition of the seasonal publication, due out in the next couple of weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.